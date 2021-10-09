Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 321 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £443.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 318.39. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

