ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading 2.5% Higher

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) shares traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.40. 5,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

Get ASX alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.5298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.