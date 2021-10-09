AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,138.38

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,138.38 ($106.33) and traded as high as GBX 8,893 ($116.19). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,877 ($115.98), with a volume of 1,316,861 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,500.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,149.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.70 billion and a PE ratio of 42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.35%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.