ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.50. The company has a market cap of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 2,245,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

