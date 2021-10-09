Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $405.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

