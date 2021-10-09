Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $513.68

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.68 ($6.71) and traded as low as GBX 306.75 ($4.01). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01), with a volume of 17,332 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10. The firm has a market cap of £544.65 million and a PE ratio of 35.29.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

