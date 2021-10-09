Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$848.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

