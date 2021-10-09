ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Hits $0.34

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.54 or 1.00192996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.14 or 0.06595789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

