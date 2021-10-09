Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $26.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 210,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,325. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

