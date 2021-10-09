Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.29 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

