Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

