AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

ATR opened at $124.51 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

