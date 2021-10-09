Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

AIT opened at $96.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

