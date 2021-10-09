Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.25

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.25 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 24.26 ($0.32). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 65,453 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of £15.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.13.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

