Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 2,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 30.28% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

