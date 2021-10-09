Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 487,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,806,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $3,424,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 195,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 505,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,543 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

