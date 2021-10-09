Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 1,731,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 964.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,383.33.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.