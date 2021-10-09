Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 247,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 55.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

