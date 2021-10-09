Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

