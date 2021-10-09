Analyzing Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) & ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and ForceField Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 30.99 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -34.91 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ForceField Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -8.94% -5.39% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ForceField Energy has a beta of -5.11, suggesting that its stock price is 611% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Danimer Scientific and ForceField Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.81%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Summary

Danimer Scientific beats ForceField Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

About ForceField Energy

ForceField Energy, Inc. manufactures and distributes alternative energy products and solutions. It operates through the Light-Emitting Diode Distribution and ORC Waste Heat Energy segments. The firm primarily distributes and installs light emitting diode and other energy efficient lighting products. It provides commercial lighting installations for varying organizations and facilities spanning numerous industries through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company was founded by Richard St. Julien on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

