Analysts Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $7.75

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 776,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

