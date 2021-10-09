Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.89. 1,408,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

