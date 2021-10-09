Analysts Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.83. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. 180,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,143. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.