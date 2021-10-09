Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.55 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. 2,833,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

