Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Billion

Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $29.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.09 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $123.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 billion to $124.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.18 billion to $125.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $170.22. 8,170,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

