Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report sales of $85.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.75 million and the highest is $96.70 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $402.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.91 million to $414.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $602.61 million to $640.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $491.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

