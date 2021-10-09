Analysts Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report $51.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $50.28 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $201.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAPS. BTIG Research began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 252,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,903. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.