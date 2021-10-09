Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post $64.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.65 million and the lowest is $64.55 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $221.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.93 million to $222.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.77 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $283.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $800.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

