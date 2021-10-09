Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 136,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

