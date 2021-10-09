Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

