Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.95. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $15.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of MT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.