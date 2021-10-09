Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $518.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

