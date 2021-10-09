Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.00. 46,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $759.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.