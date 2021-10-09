American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIG’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. After suffering from revenues declines since the past several years, topline is now growing. Hardening of insurance rates bodes well for premium growth. Its cost-cutting efforts are driving operational efficiency thus aiding the margins. It expects to achieve run-rate savings worth $1 billion by 2022 end. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business. The company is in the process of separating its Life and Retirement unit. Buyouts have led to business expansion. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 7% upward over the last 60 days. However, high debt remains a concern. The company's low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss imparts volatility to its earnings.”

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. American International Group has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

