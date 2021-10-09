American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.90. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.52. 245,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,230. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.