Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 126.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $3,385,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ameresco by 15.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

