AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $679.51

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $679.51 and last traded at $679.51, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $670.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.37.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2,496.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 44.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.