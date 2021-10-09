Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

AMTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $963.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

