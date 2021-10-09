Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Altus Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.25.

TSE:AIF opened at C$62.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.85. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.17.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

