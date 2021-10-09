Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 292,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 831.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

