Alstom’s (ALSMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

