Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

