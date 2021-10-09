AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,991 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.