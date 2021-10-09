AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $20.45 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEM. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

