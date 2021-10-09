AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of WK stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $156.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

