Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.