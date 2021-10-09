Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 15th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

