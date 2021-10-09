AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,373 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 5,801,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,267. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

