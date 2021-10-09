AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.77. 38,968,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,566,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

