AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.57. 449,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,855. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $109.56 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.